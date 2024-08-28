Video of Lil Baby’s Recent Gun Arrest Shows Him Offering Security Guard $200,000 a Year to Help Him

Footage of Lil Baby recently being arrested in Las Vegas has surfaced and it shows him offering a nearby security guard $200,000 a year to help the rapper out.

Lil Baby Arrest Footage Surfaces

On Wednesday (Aug. 28), TMZ obtained footage of the Atlanta rapper being taken into custody by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department outside the Encore resort and casino for a gun possession charge on Monday (Aug. 26). In the video, which can be seen below, Baby is being put in handcuffs near a squad car. He urges a nearby security guard to call someone to help him, offering the person $200,000 a year.

"I will give you 200 bands a year, you don't make 200 bands," Baby pleads.

Baby tells spectators he is being wrongfully arrested for a gun despite having the proper permits and later notifies police he has a flight to catch.

Lil Baby Arrested in Las Vegas

Lil Baby was in Sin City to perform at NBA player James Harden's birthday party at Drai's Nightclub. He was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm around 5 a.m. on Monday morning. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

Lil Baby's attorney Drew Findling released the following statement to XXL about his client's arrest: "To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit. On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas."

Check out footage of Lil Baby being arrested in Las Vegas below.

Watch Lil Baby Being Arrested in Las Vegas for Illegal Firearm Possession