Lil Baby Arrested for Illegal Gun Possession

Lil Baby Arrested in Las Vegas

On Tuesday (Aug. 27), TMZ broke the news that Lil Baby was booked in Sin City. The Atlanta rapper was arrested on Monday (Aug. 26) for having a concealed weapon without a permit. He was illegally in possession of the gun at the time cops took him into custody. Details about the arrest are scarce. Baby was being held on a $5,000 bond. He does not appear to still be in police custody according to jail records online.

Lil Baby's attorney Drew Findling released the following statement to XXL about his client's arrest: "To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit. On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas."

XXL has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Lil Baby's team for comment.

Lil Baby Performed in Las Vegas Before His Arrest

Lil Baby appeared to be enjoying his stay in Las Vegas prior to the incident that landed him in jail. On Sunday (Aug. 25), a video circulated that showed the rapper at Toca Madera restaurant in Las Vegas. In the clip, Baby is seen counting out $100-dollar bills to tip the staff. He reportedly tipped the entire staff $11,000 for his meal.

Lil Baby was in town to perform at his good friend NBA player James Harden's birthday party at Drai's nightclub. Baby hit the stage along with Travis Scott, Chris Brown and others.

In music-related news, the Quality Control rapper recently announced he is 80 percent done with his highly anticipated new album. The new LP will be the follow-up to his 2022 platinum album, It's Only Me.