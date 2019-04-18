Kodak Black Released From Jail After Arrest at U.S. Border

Kodak Black has been released from jail after being arrested at the U.S.-Canada border on Wednesday (April 17).

According to ABC 7 Buffalo reporter Sean Robson, the rapper's bail was set at $40,000, or $20,000 cash, and he posted it on Thursday morning (April 18).

Kodak was arrested while attempting to get back into the U.S. after authorities reportedly found marijuana and a Glock 9mm pistol inside the Cadillac Escalade he was driving. He was scheduled for a show in Boston on Wednesday night, but it was ultimately canceled as he was clearly unable to make it. Kodak was also scheduled for a show Connecticut tonight (April 18), but TMZ reports that it has since been canceled. His show Friday night (April 19) in Philadelphia is still on as of press time.

Speaking more on Kodak, Robson also got reported on recountings of Kodak's behavior during the rapper's brief time behind bars, and it was less than stellar.

"Two other workers that I just spoke with used a slew of expletives to describe Kodak’s behavior while inside the jail and added that he’s been very rude to some of the nurses," Robson tweeted while outside the Niagara County Jail awaiting Kodak's release today.

He later sent an update as Kodak walked free, noting that the rapper used a large sum of money to cover his face from news cameras.

"I’d give a fair estimate that Kodak had $5k in cash fanned in front of his face on his walk from the jail to his van," Robson wrote. "I presume he was with his lawyer. @WKBW"

You can view the tweets about Kodak's release below.