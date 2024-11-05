Kodak Black Pops Pill on Kai Cenat’s Stream, Concerns Fans

Kodak Black pops a pill during his appearance on Kai Cenat's recent livestream and leaves fans concerned.

Kodak Black Appears on Kai Cenat's Livestream

On Tuesday (Nov. 5), popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat premiered his new sit-down with Kodak Black. The highly entertaining talk was all over the place, and as usual for a Kai stream, involved more than just a standard Q&A. Around the 1:38:20 timestamp of the video, the duo watches a video dub someone made of Kodak over La Roux's "Bulletproof."

Yak and Kai begin dancing very enthusiastically to the track. The South Florida rapper then digs in his pocket, tosses what appears to be a pill high in the air and catches it in his mouth before falling to the ground.

Kai looks befuddled before asking at the 1:41:58 mark, "What was that?"

"That was a glitch for the Twitch," Yak responds while still on the ground.

Following that moment, Yak's odd behavior amplified, with him removing his shirt and at points speaking nonsensical while Kai looks on clearly a bit disturbed. Kodak even jokingly threatens to kidnap Kai.

Fans React to Kodak Black's Kai Cenat Interview

Fans have been reacting to the Yak interview on social media with many people showing concern.

"Kodak got on the number one streamer platform and popped a pill in the middle of Mafiathon2 showing millions of people that he needs help! Now let's see who's really for him," one person tweeted.

"Kodak poppin pills like nothing on Kai’s stream…," someone else tweeted with a concerned-faced GIF.

"Kodak need to go cold turkey," another person posted on the topic. "He’s my favorite fckn rapper looking like that on Kai stream. i’m soo disappointed & sad."

Kodak Black has had public struggles with drug addiction. Back in April, he spoke about feeling good after reducing his Percocet usage. In June, he claimed he was popping 100 percs a day at the height of his addiction.

Read More: 23 of the Wildest Moments on Instagram Live Involving Rappers

See Kodak Black on Kai Cenat's livestream and reactions below.

See Reactions to Kodak Black's Appearance on Kai Cenat's Livestream

Watch Kodak Black on Kai Cenat's Livestream