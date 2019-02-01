Kevin Gates, Lil Pump, Lil Durk and More: Bangers This Week

We just got out of a month full of jams; February won't be a slouch either. Hip-hop doesn't take any days off, so don't expect a slowdown anytime soon. The silver lining is that your favorite artists continue to feed the streets and your ears. It can be tough to stay up-to-date, but thats what XXL is here for; to keep you on point. Enjoy this week's roundup.

It seems almost as if Kevin Gates is pacing himself for something big. Each of his songs that have dropped over the last few months have done consistently well; he's even doing more features. His latest track is "Right Game, Wrong N****," where he jumps between flows on a minimal, piano-driven beat. Subject-wise, he's spitting about his day to day life, showing a noticeable comfort within himself. He's also bragging about it all, from his jewelry to your girl choosing up on him.

Former XXL Freshman Lil Pump is one of rap's wilder personalities, as a quick skim of his Instagram will tell you. Pump dropped a new song yesterday, "Racks On Racks"; you already know he's flexing on this. Of course, he details the life he's leading: ice, girls and luxury.

Lil Durk's music has always been about the emotions that come with life, whether they happen in the streets or in relationships. His new song, "No Label," is about one of his friend's struggles with a woman in his life. From trying to balance hustling with quality time, things took a left turn and signals got crossed. Durk is just trying to make things clear.

This week also features new music from G Herbo, Plies, K Camp and more. Catch them all below.