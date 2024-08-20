Kevin Gates Hits YouTuber for Trying to Prank Him in Mall

Kevin Gates recently hit a YouTuber who tried to prank him in a mall.

Kevin Gates Smacks YouTuber

On Aug. 15, YouTuber Wayon shared a video that shows him pranking people in Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park, Calif. During the video, which can be seen below, Wayon runs across Kevin Gates and a woman who are leaving the mall with a bunch of bags. Wayon approaches Kevin and tells the rapper, "You look like Kevin Gates," around the 2-minute mark of the video below.

The clearly perturbed rapper responds, "Look, stop playing with me and get the f**k on out the door."

Wayon apologizes but continues to pester the Baton Rouge, La. rhymer. "Can you say d*ck in that pu**y for me real quick?" Wayon adds.

At that point, Kevn has clearly had enough and hits the YouTuber in the back of the head and keeps it moving.

"Ah, Kevin Gates. What the f**k, Kevin Gates," Wayon responds to being struck. "Come on, man. Ah, that hurt, Kevin. I didn't appreciate that, Kevin. That hurt a lot."

XXL has reached out to Kevin Gates' team for comment.

Read More: 31 Rappers Who Celebrate Being Muslim

YouTube Pranks Gone Wrong

This isn't the first time things have turned physical when a YouTuber has attempted to prank a rapper. In 2022, YouTube prankster White Dolemite attempted to prank Boosie BadAzz and his crew in a grocery store with the infamous bit where he calls Black men "boy." The joke got WD punched for his efforts.

Read More: People Need to Stop Touching Rappers Inappropriately During Shows

See the video of Kevin Gates smacking Wayon upside his head below.

Watch Kevin Gates Hit a YouTuber Who Tried to Prank Him in the Mall