Kanye West Throws Microphone During Donda 2 Concert Due to Sound Issues – Watch

Kanye West's Donda 2 concert in Miami didn't go off without its fair share of issues last night.

Yesterday evening (Feb. 22), Ye hit the stage at LoanDepot Park in Miami to perform songs that are expected to end up on his new album, Donda 2. However, while the first half of the show went fairly smooth, the second half was plagued with various sound issues.

Kanye revisited a few of his Donda tracks during the show, which is where problems began to arise: namely "Hurricane" featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby. For the first time, he had a microphone in hand and began spitting his verse on the track. However there appeared to be an issue with his in-ear monitors, as he couldn't seem to find his place in the track as it played.

Many people believe he simply forgot the lyrics.

One person typed, "'Kanye, we need you to rap Hurricane, do you know the lyrics?' Kanye: I forgor 💀"

Another wrote, "Lol Kanye still doesn’t know the lyrics to hurricane."

A separate Twitter user shared a GIF of Patrick from the children's cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants to mock Yeezy.

And a fourth individual claimed Kanye's lyrics were off because he was simply "on his day off" from work—or being a rapper.

Afterwards "Jail" began ringing throughout the stadium. It ended up being the Marilyn Manson and DaBaby version of the track, not the Jay-Z version. Both Manson and DaBaby eventually came out to join Ye, but after a few attempts at coming in on the track, Kanye chucked his microphone in frustration.

Ye spent the rest of the show without a mic, although there were multiple songs they had planned for him to rap on in real-time, including "Off the Grid" and the recently released single with Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign "City of Gods." Those songs consisted of purely instrumentals where Ye was supposed to come in.

People have been reacting to the issues on Twitter, many making jokes about how many people Kanye will be firing tonight after the mishaps. See their reactions and watch the performance below, plus see the show's full set list with guest appearances here.

Watch the Donda Experience Performance here. Kanye throws the mic at the 3:39:38-mark.