There’s no question that Kanye West loves his wife Kim Kardashian-West more than the world itself. On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), ‘Ye proved it by surprising her with a special performance from the legendary saxophonist Kenny G.

Kim K went on Twitter to share what her hubby did for her on this special day. In a brief clip, Kenny G is standing in a room full of pink, red and white roses—each one in a slender glass flute—performing his classic rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day,” she tweeted with three kiss emojis. She then added, “[Best] husband award goes to mine!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!”

Kanye was less subdued with his love for Kim K on Valentine's Day 2018. The rapper-producer jumped on his Instagram page and simply posted a Valentine's Day card that read, "Happy Valentines Day Babe."

But this year he went all out and delivered Kenny G. Isn't love grand? Among Kanye's past surprise gifts to Kim K include a brand new neon green-colored Mercedes-Benz G-Class truck last August.

Check out Kanye West's Valentine's Day gift of Kenny G performing in her living room below.