Kanye West is reportedly expected to make a surprise performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The live taping of the annual awards show takes place tonight (Sept. 12). West has been added to the list of last-minute performers, according to a report from PageSix. “With the Kardashians in town for New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala, we hear they [Kim and Kourtney] may be making an appearance as well," a source tells the website. "Especially since Kourtney’s beau, Travis Barker, is performing with good friend Machine Gun Kelly.” Sources are also speculating that Kim may join Kanye on stage as she did during his Chicago listening event for Donda.

The VMAs in 2009 was of course the place where ’Ye gained notoriety among many people after he snatched the mic from Taylor Swift during her acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist to yell out, “I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time." If he does perform tonight, it should he another must-see moment.

The 2021 MTV VMAs takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn N.Y. at 8 p.m. EST. Other artists slated to perform include Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Swae Lee and more.

Nicki Minaj was also slated to perform at the event but pulled out of the show last week. She did not give a direct answer as to why she decided not to perform, only telling fans, "I'll explain why another day." Her pulling out of the event came on the heels of news breaking that her husband, Kenneth Petty, pleaded guilty to falling to register as a sex offender and could face up to 10 years in prison.