Many in the hip-hop community and beyond have criticized Kanye West for his continued vocal support of President Donald Trump, and it looks like 'Ye has found himself an unlikely ally in the form of the president's son, Donald Trump Jr.

After Kanye's most recent appearances on TMZ and SNL, where he proudly donned a Make America Great Again Hat, actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted a photo yesterday (Oct. 1) of Kanye looking pretty similar to President Donald Trump along with the caption, "Make Kanye Kanye Again."

As it turns out, Don Jr. wasn't feeling her photo, and quickly clapped back on Twitter. Quoting her tweet, he wrote, "Shocking! It's almost like this white liberal thinks she's entitled to bully this black free thinker into not being himself or believing whatever he wants."

Milano has been a frequent critic of President Trump, as well as his highly controversial pick for Senate, Brett Kavanaugh. Milano has been an outspoken member of the #MeToo movement and was present at Kavanaugh's senate confirmation hearing last week where Dr. Christine Blasey Ford took the stand and alleged under oath that Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault her in the 1980s. His nomination has prompted widespread protests, including those from hip-hop artists like Mysonne, who was arrested for a courtroom protest last month in objection to Kavanaugh.

As for Kanye, it's unclear if he's caught wind of Milano's tweet or Donald Trump Jr. coming to his defense. He's been relatively quiet on Twitter since taking the stance that the 13th amendment, which abolished slavery, should be changed. In particular, he takes issue with the part of the amendment that outlaws slavery except for in regard to those who have been convicted of a crime.

Check out Donald Trump Jr. and Alyssa Milano's tweets below.

See Photos of Kanye West's Different Looks Over the Years