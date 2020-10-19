Kanye West Posts Part of New Song With DaBaby: Listen

After Kanye West shared over the weekend that he has some new music with DaBaby on the way, the Chicago rhymer has now debuted a snippet of a track they likely collaborated on.

Early Monday morning (Oct. 19), ’Ye posted an audio clip on Twitter, which features artwork of a skull wearing what appears to be a long white wig. After a voice yells "incoming" at the beginning of the track, DaBaby subtlety slides in and raps, "Let me get ’em, ’Ye/They gon' hate on a young nigga anyway/They only call me when they having bills to pay/Ain't nobody ask me how I feel today/I think about it and get in my feelings, ’Ye/Wanna use me/They think I'm stupid/Shit that they put out is very confusing/Feel like the media is tryna abuse me."

Kanye captioned the tweet featuring the snippet, "DABABY TURNED THIS VERSE AROUND SO QUICK ITS INSPIRATIONAL TO SEE HOW FAST WE CAN MOVE AS A PEOPLE. I HAD TO GIVE YALL AT LEAST A SNIPPET."

In the tweet Kanye posted on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 18), Yeezy thanks the 2019 XXL Freshman, presumably for hopping on a track with him. A screenshot Kanye shared shows a text conversation between himself and DaBaby.

"Yooooo, it's Ye Thank you for everything bro," Kanye texted, adding three praying hand emojis.

The Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment head honcho replied, "Nah Thank you! Been inspired. Still inspired! Since graduation," referring to Kanye's third album, which dropped back in 2007.

Baby later added, "Have that back to ya TONIGHT!."

Ironically, the snippet also arrives just one day after DaBaby hopped on social media to address people claiming he has no versatility with his flow. "Y’all know dis flow Top 5 hottest in the game right now right? Y’all know this flow got Baby more dollars than instagram followers right?," the North Carolina artist tweeted after a fan suggested he switch up his flow.

On the music tip, this is the first music Kanye West has teased since announcing his Donda album and leaving fans waiting and wondering when it'll be delivered. The LP, which has still not been released, was supposed to drop back in July after ’Ye released "Wash Us in the Blood" with Travis Scott and "Donda," a tribute to his late mother who would've celebrated her 71st birthday when the song came out.

Kanye even teased a number of tracklists, but he didn't deliver. The G.O.O.D. Music founder has since been trying to make headway in his presidential election efforts, but perhaps he's carving out some time to drop off some new tunes as well.

No word on when to expect the joint effort between DaBaby and Kanye just yet.