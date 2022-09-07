Kamaiyah Arrested for Loaded Gun at Airport

Kamaiyah was recently arrested for having a loaded handgun in her purse at the airport.

On Aug. 31, the Oakland, Calif. MC was booked into the Burbank Jail in California after being arrested at the Hollywood Burbank Airport by Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Police and charged with felony weapon possession.

According to a statement provided to XXL by a spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department on Wednesday (Sept. 7), the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., after the Oakland Nights rhymer was attempting to catch a flight.

"Ms. Johnson was detained by TSA in the passenger screening area of the airport after an agent located a loaded handgun inside of a purse she had in her possession," the statement reads. "Police responded, rendered the weapon safe, and placed Ms. Johnson under arrest. It was also discovered there was a warrant for Ms. Johnson’s arrest stemming from a 2019 investigation in Burbank of a negligently-discharged firearm inside a movie theater of a local condominium complex. She was booked and held on $70,000 bail, but has since bonded out of custody."

XXL has reached out to Kamaiyah's team for comment.

Back in September of 2019, Kamaiyah was arrested for discharging a firearm in an apartment movie screening room in San Fernando Valley, Calif. In that incident, she reportedly left the scene, but was captured on surveillance video. A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken into custody a few weeks following the shooting.

This isn't the first time Kamaiyah has been arrested at an airport. In 2018, she was arrested at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut after she refused to remove her bonnet during a TSA screening. She later pleaded guilty to a charge of creating a public disturbance.

Kamaiyah released her most recent album, Divine Timing, in May.