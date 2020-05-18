Justin Bieber wants all the smoke with 6ix9ine and the allegations he's made that both Bieber and Ariana Grande cheated their way to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart today.

Following claims made by 6ix9ine on Monday (May 18) that Ariana's team manipulated the chart numbers for her and Bieber's collaboration "Stuck With U" by purchasing thousands of the record's units, Bieber has stepped in to check Tekashi in a post to the singer's Instagram story.

"He says his streams don't count," Justin wrote in the IG story post, referring to the Brooklyn rapper, who also said streaming numbers for his song "Gooba" were not being accounted for. "Yes they do but he is counting his global streams and this is a domestic chart so only domestic streams count. 60,000 units came because we don't disclose our numbers until end of the week. That's called strategy. He said 30k was bought with 6 credit cards but that is a lie. The rules are clear one credit card can buy max 4 copies."

justinbieber via Instagram

Bieber also noted that if 6ix9ine is going to come for Ariana, Tekashi needs to address Bieber as well because the song "Stuck With U" is a product of them both. "Anything over that the entire amount gets thrown out," Bieber continued. "Nielson company checks this and found all our sales were legit because our fans are amazing and bought them. Don't discredit our fan base with false info. This is my song with Ariana Grande and I am honored to work with her to help raise money for a great cause. If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it's our song."

Meanwhile, Tekashi has somewhat doubled down on his allegations and is giving Ariana her kudos while explaining that his frustration is with Billboard. In a video posted to 6ix9ine's Instagram account this afternoon, 6ix9ine said, "Ima make this video to address Ariana. I don't want you to think that I am coming at you. Not saying that you no talented. Not saying that you can't sing. You're a beautiful singer. You just don't understand my pain. My frustration is for Billboard. I speak for the millions of kids that come from nothing."

Billboard announced on Monday afternoon that Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 6ix9ine's "Gooba" came in at No. 3.