6ix9ine Responds to Ariana Grande: “I Don’t Think You Know What Humble Is”

6ix9ine has responded to Ariana Grande's Instagram post seemingly aimed at him needing to "take a moment to humble yourself."

On Monday (May 18), 6ix9ine shared a new video on IG in which the "Gooba" rapper showed an old video of himself in the Brooklyn home he grew up in. Tekashi further explained where his issues came from with Billboard giving Justin Bieber and Grande the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for their record "Stuck WIth U."

In the caption for his new post, 6ix9ine wrote, "All I’m saying is I worked super hard to make it out of Brooklyn NY. I speak for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate as you. The millions who weren’t fortunate to be on T.V.. LIFE is REAL when you’re on welfare LIFE is REAL when you grow up with out a father. You don’t know what that is like. You say for me to be humble .... I don’t think you know what humble is.......... YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU. But you will NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN."

Tekashi attempted to clear the air with Ariana in the IG clip, noting her vocal skills and talent. "Ima make this video to address Ariana," he said. "I don't want you to think that I am coming at you. Not saying that you no talented. Not saying that you can't sing. You're a beautiful singer. You just don't understand my pain. My frustration is for Billboard. I speak for the millions of kids that come from nothing."

As the minute-long clip continues, the 24-year-old rapper goes on to show the difference between Ariana's upbringing and his own with old footage of Grande as an actress on two Nickelodeon series.

Within the same video, 6ix9ine gives a tour of the home he shared with his family while detailing how he and his mother struggled to make ends meet at one time. "All of this we come from the same place right," he explained. "This is where I came from before all of this fame. This is actually the home where me and my moms, my brother and his girlfriend, my girlfriend and my daughter lived. This is the first computer I bought to learn how to edit videos myself. I spent the last couple of dollars I had buying this shit."

The "Fefe" rapper's latest comments come after Ariana addressed 6ix9ine's claim that her team cheated their way to a the top spot on the Hot 100 this afternoon. In response to Tekashi's allegations, Ariana said via Instagram, "I didn’t have a number one for the first five years of my career and it didn’t upset me at all because from the bottom of my heart, music is everything to me. My fans are everything to me. i promise i couldn’t ask for another fucking thing.

"To anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason.....), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in. i’ve had a lot of “almost number ones” in my career and i never said a goddamn thing because I FEEL GRATEFUL TO EVEN BE HERE. TO WANT TO BE HEARD AT ALL .... and you should feel that way too. congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week. even number 3."

Tekashi's new song, "Gooba," debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.