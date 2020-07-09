Hear Juice Wrld’s New Song With Marshmello “Come & Go”

Another Juice Wrld song has arrived and this time, it features electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello.

The official audio for "Come & Go" featuring Marshmello arrived on digital streaming platforms as well as Juice Wrld's YouTube page on Wednesday (July 9). The track, which was presumably teased by Marshmello in August of 2018, has a punk-rock and EDM feel with heavy guitar strums.

"I don't wanna ruin this one/This type of love don't always come and go/I don't wanna ruin this one/This type of love don’t always come and go/I don't wanna ruin this one/This type of love don't always come and go/I don't wanna ruin this one/This type of love don't always come and go," Juice sings on the chorus of the Marshmello-produced track.

Prior to "Come & Go"'s official release, the famed DJ hopped on Twitter and reminisced about working with the late rapper.

"@JuiceWorlddd was one of the most talented people I have ever met," he wrote. "We were both constantly on the same page when it came to music and the time we spent together were some of the most exciting times I’ve ever had in my entire life."

In a follow-up tweet, Marshmello said, "Watching you take breaks to do wheelies on your dirt bike and then come back and finish a whole song in one take was normal and to be able to be on this album with you and show the world what we made together means so much to me. You were a great person and I miss you everyday."

"Come & Go" will appear on Juice Wrld's posthumous album, Legends Never Die, along with "Life's a Mess" featuring Halsey, which dropped earlier this week. The album is set to be released on Friday (July 10).

Check out Juice Wrld's "Come & Go" featuring Marshmello below.