Juelz Santana Released From Prison

Juelz Santana has been released from prison.

On Wednesday (Aug. 5), Juelz, born LaRon James, was officially released from Petersburg Medium FCI federal prison in Hopewell, V.A. after serving over a year on two federal gun charges. A rep for the rapper confirmed the news to XXL.

On March 9, 2018, the Diplomats rapper was accused of fleeing the security screening area at Newark Liberty International Airport after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered a gun in his bag. His bag was reportedly flagged while being screened as he was attempting to board a flight.

When Juelz fled the airport, he left behind his bag, which according to court documents obtained by XXL, contained a .38 caliber Derringer handgun and two rounds of .38 caliber ammunition. Reports claim there were eight oxycodone pills in the bag as well. He turned himself in to the Port Authority Newark Airport police days later.

The Harlem native was initially charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of carrying a weapon on an aircraft. At the time, he faced up to 20 years in prison. However, he accepted a plea deal for one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft, which shortened his time.

Juelz remained on house arrest until he began serving his sentence in March of last year, which allowed him to be able to film for VH1's Love & Hip-Hop New York.

Once released from prison, the rhymer shared images of himself reuniting with his family via Instagram this afternoon. One image had the caption, "Free at last #ImBack #SantanaFree 🙏🏾💯✔️." The other IG post read, "I missed my family.. GOD is good!!! #FreeAtLast #ImBack 🙏🏾💯✔️."

Following his freedom, Juelz is to serve one year of supervised release.

Welcome home, Juelz.