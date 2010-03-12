Jim Jones Previews New Mixtape, Confirms Movie With Asher Roth

Last night (March 11) XXLMag.com was on hand to preview Jim Jones’s long-awaited mixtape, The Ghost of Rich Porter.

Tentatively scheduled to be available for free download on March 23, the 19-track project features appearances by Gucci Mane, Juelz Santana, Shawty Lo and Joell Ortiz, among others. The tape includes all new, original beats, except for “Harlem Forever,” which finds the Capo, Santana and Tobb Cobain over Drake’s smash single “Forever.”

Along with the mixtape, Jones is also working on a movie called The Ghost of Harlem. “It’s a love story about Harlem,” he told XXL. “…It’s a fast paced world," he said of his hometown, "from the money to the girls to the jewelry to the drug dealing to the fast cars…[yet] getting on the flip side it’s still a hood. There’s a lot of crack abuse, there’s a lot of drug abusers, single parent homes, project living.”

Jimmy confirmed with XXL that he’s trying to get Asher Roth involved in the DVD, which he hopes will be ready to hit stores by September. —Elan Mancini with reporting by Rondell Conway

Peep The Ghost of Rich Porter Tracklisting below

1. Intro

2. Oh Yeah[Intro]

3. Hit ‘Em Up feat Mel Matrix, N.O.E. & Chink Santana

4. Haunted feat. Gucci Mane & Sen City

5. Alchemist Freestyle

6. Coke Rush [2 Da Connects]

7. Bussa Move feat. Mel Matrix, Shootah & Hard Luck

8. Harlem Forever feat. Juelz Santana & Tobb Cobain

9. How Life Go feat. Sen City, Rell & JR Writer

10. Skit

11. Black on Black feat Sen City & ATM

12. Cocaine Dreams feat. Chink Santana & Joell Ortiz

13. Legends feat N.O.E.

14. Money on My Mind feat. Sandman & Young Handsome

15. Penicillin feat. Sen City& Shawty Lo

16. Chasin’ the Paper feat. Shootah, Hard Luck & Oshy

17. Younger feat. Sen City

18. Paper Chase feat Mel Matrix & Chink Santana

19. Rosary feat. Oshy