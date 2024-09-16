Jay-Z Opens First Fanatics Sportsbook at New Jersey Casino Amid Super Bowl Backlash

Jay-Z opened his first Fanatics Sportsbook this weekend at a New Jersey casino amid the backlash he's been receiving for selecting Kendrick Lamar to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

On Sunday (Sept. 15), Jay-Z opened his first-ever Fanatics Sportsbook at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. Hov cofounded and co-owns Sportsbook with Fanatics CEO and founder Michael Rubin.

The event was part of Hov and Michael Rubin's invite-only blackjack tournament at the casino. Quavo, Fanatics Betting and Gaming CEO Matt King, Ocean Casino Resort general manager Bill Callahan and many others were present for the event.

Fanatics Sportsbook is an online sports betting platform owned by Rubin's Fanatics company. Sportsbook offers several betting markets, such as money line bets, point spreads, totals and parlays, on popular sports such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and international soccer.

After videos and photos showing Hov at the grand opening for his latest business deal, rap fans shared their thoughts on the matter. This is the first public event Jay-Z has attended since the announcement of Kendrick Lamar as the performer for the Super Bowl next year. Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation, serves as the live music entertainment strategist for the Big Game since 2019. In the comment section of a post Roc Nation shared on Instagram from the event, fans commended the Brooklyn rapper for ignoring the backlash he's received lately. Some hip-hop fans disagree with Hov's choice to have Kendrick Lamar, a proud Californian, perform at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show instead of Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native. New Orleans is where the Super Bowl will take place next year.

"Dude don’t got time to even defend himself on social media. He busy getting to it," one IG user commented.

"Jay-Z is unfazed because he knows it's gonna be an incredible show," another IG user typed.

Meanwhile, another G user suggested that Jay-Z's newest business venture is the reason behind other people's anger.

"People complaining about Jay and he out here still making moves!" they wrote.

Jay-Z Called Out by Other Rappers for Picking Kendrick Lamar to Perform at the Super Bowl

While many rappers didn't name Jay-Z directly last week, they did express their thoughts that Lil Wayne should've been selected over K-Dot for the Super Bowl. Nicki Minaj and Birdman were among the many artists who sounded off on Jay's decision to pick Kendrick instead.

On Sept. 9, Nicki went on X, formerly known as Twitter, and defended Weezy in several tweets while seemingly calling out Jay-Z.

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!!” Nicki tweeted. "Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50 Cent come out. A white man. Sh*t sad. House NI***R TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty? Welp. then ni**az will keep son’ing you!!!!!"

Birdman also chimed in and insulted someone for being a "p**si." "Smfh These ni**az Pu**i @NICKIMINAJ @Drake @LilTunechi YMCMB," he wrote." I'm make these ni**az respek us on Gladys. Hatin sh*t 4real."

