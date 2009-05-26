Jay-Z In Talks To Bring Roc Nation To Sony?

With news that Jay-Z has reportedly bought out his contract with Def Jam for $5 million, rumors are circulating that the Brooklyn MC is in talks to bring his Roc Nation imprint to Sony.

HitsDailyDouble.com reports that Jay has several connections to the company. Epic president Amanda Ghost is managed by Roc Nation and Hov’s business partner Jay Brown, and recently Brown has been seen around town on several occasions with Columbia/Epic Label Group Chairman Rob Stringer. Inside sources reportedly involved in the deal say that the partnership should be finalized soon, with Roc Nation releasing material on both Columbia and Epic.

As XXLMag.com reported earlier today (May 26) Jay has several names attached to his Roc Nation imprint, a reported $150 million deal he brokered with Live Nation last year. He has signed up-and-coming North Carolina MC J. Cole, and is in talks with former Roc-A-Fella rapper Young Chris. Roc Nation has already signed up a sizable roster of emerging producers and songwriters and co-manages Washington, D.C. XXL freshman Wale.

Stay tuned to XXL as this story develops. – Elan Mancini