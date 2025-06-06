Jay-Z Places Whopping $1 Million Bet on 2025 NBA Finals

Jay-Z is hoping the Oklahoma City Thunder can rally to beat the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals because Hov has reportedly placed a $1 million bet on OKC to win it all.

Hov Places Seven-Figure Bet on NBA Finals Outcome

On Thursday (June 5), TMZ reported that Jigga is all in on the NBA Finals matchup. In fact, he put down a $1 million bet on the Thunder winning the series in five games. The rap billionaire reportedly placed the whopping wager with entrepreneur Michael Rubin's Fanatics Sportsbook. If Hov's betting hunch is right, he will walk away with $2.3 million in profit.

What Are Jay-Z's Chances of Winning?

The Thunder were the heavy favorite to win it all. However, their Game 1 loss on Thursday night significantly drops their chances. Now, OKC, led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will have to win four straight games in order for Jay to collect. A tough task indeed. It's not like Hov is hurting for the cash anyway. As of March 2023, his net worth was listed as $2.5 billion.

Jay-Z Makes Push for Times Square Casino

Speaking of betting, Jay-Z recently made a push to become the first Black casino owner in New York. Last month, the Roc Nation founder sat for a meeting with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, where he bid for one of the three gaming licenses expected to be issued in New York later this year.

Roc Nation has joined SL Green Realty Corp. and Caesars Entertainment on its bid to get a casino in Times Square. The New York State Gaming Facility Location Board is expected to make decisions on the three downstate casino licenses by Dec. 1, 2025.

Read More: 10 Rappers Share Their Most Expensive Purchases