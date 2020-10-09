Jay Electronica, BlocBoy JB, Reason and More: New Projects This Week

The seasons might be changing, but the caliber of new music releases aren't. This week, there are new projects from a veteran MC and a Memphis rapper that we haven't heard from in a while as well as a debut album from a TDE artist.

Jay Electronica is back with the crazy production and impeccable introspection. The seasoned New Orleans rhymer is following up his 2007 debut mixtape, Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge), with the new album, Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn). The Tidal exclusive arrived on Monday (Oct. 5) after leaking the day prior. Nonetheless, the LP also comes about seven months after Jay Elec's first studio album, A Written Testimony, which features a number of songs with Jay-Z. This new album is a 16-track offering that features appearances from Hov, The-Dream, Serge Gainsbourg, Charlotte Gainsbourg, The Bullitts and LaTonya Givens. Fans have been waiting over a decade for this album to be released after being teased 13 years ago, but the time has finally come.

After delivering a healthy amount of mixtapes, most recently dropping Simi in 2018, BlocBoy JB's debut album, FatBoy, has arrived. The inspiration from the title comes from a childhood nickname he was given as a result of his former weight. The 24-year-old rapper and 2018 XXL Freshman, who made waves with songs "Shoot" and the Drake-assisted "Look Alive," makes his major record label debut with help from fellow Tennesseans Yo Gotti and 2020 XXL Freshman NLE Choppa. The LP, which contains 17 songs, also has special appearances from Trippie Redd, G Herbo and production from chart-topping producer Tay Keith. The former 2018 XXL Freshman puts on for the South on his latest effort.

About 2,000 miles west of Memphis over in California, Reason offers his debut album, New Beginnings. The Top Dawg Entertainment artist has dropped off four mixtapes up to this point: In the Meantime (2015), The Free Album (2016), The Proof (2016) and There You Have It, which was released in 2017 and rereleased in 2018. Making a name for himself with his conscious and thought-provoking lyricism, the Carson, Calif. rhymer is dishing out 14 new joints on this album with features from label mates ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and Isaiah Rashad, in addition to Dreamville's J.I.D, Rapsody and more.

The music can't and won't stop. Take a look below to see more new projects from Capolow, Lil Loaded and a host of others.