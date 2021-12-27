January 2022 New Music Releases

The last two years have been wild volatile. But hip-hop has continued to be a steady source of relief. The new year provides new opportunities for some rappers to make a name for themselves and others to further cement their legacies with new music.

After releasing his Grammy-nominated debut album The Lost Boy in 2019, Cordae returns with his sophomore LP, From a Birds Eye View, on Jan. 14. The 14-song effort, which the N.C. rapper describes as "bassline heavy," features the singles "Super" and "Sinister" featuring Lil Wayne. Beginning on Feb. 3, Cordae will be embarking on The Birds Eye View Tour in support of the musical offering. The 28-city jaunt will make stops in Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more before closing out on March 19 in Sacramento, Calif.

Earl Sweatshirt returns with new music following a two-year hiatus. On Jan. 14, the former Odd Future lyricist is set to put out the project, Sick!. Earl announced the offering back on Dec. 10. "Sick, is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns," he shared. "Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (The People Could Fly). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. These songs are what happened when I would come up for air. Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, the Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u." Coming in at 10 songs, the release will feature the singles "2010" and "Tabula Rassa" featuring Armand Hammer. Sick! is the follow-up to Feet of Clay, which came out in 2019.

NLE Choppa will jump-start 2022 by putting out his sophomore album, Me vs. Me on Jan. 14., as well. Initially slated for a December of 2021 drop, the Memphis rapper pushed back the Top Shotta follow-up to the new year. Sixteen songs are on the new LP including the previously-released tracks "Jumpin" featuring Polo G, "Final Warning" and "I.Y.B."

Check out more new releases coming in January from EarthGang, Saweetie and more below.

See January 2022 New Music Releases