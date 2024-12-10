Jamie Foxx Roasts Diddy, Addresses Rumors Mogul Tried to Kill Him in New Comedy Special

Jamie Foxx pokes fun at Diddy and addresses rumors that Puff was somehow responsible for Jamie's hospitalization in 2023 during the comedian's new comedy special.

Jamie Foxx Addresses 2023 Hospitalization

On Tuesday (Dec. 10), Netflix debuted the new Jamie Foxx comedy special What Had Happened Was... During the special, the comedian opens up about his much-publicized 2023 hospitalization that dominated headlines, revealing he had bleeding on his brain and a stroke and was on death's door.

"I say this all the time, I saw the tunnel, I didn't see the light," Foxx says in the clip below about his near-death experience. "It was hot in that tunnel. 'Sh*t, am I going to the wrong place in the muthaf**ka?' I looked at the end of the tunnel. I thought I saw the Devil like, 'Come on, n*gga.' Or is that Puffy? I'm f**king around. But if it was Puffy, he had a flaming bottle of Johnson and...Nah, I'm just kidding."

At one point, Fox addresses the rumor that Diddy may have been somehow involved with his ill health.

"The internet said that Puff tried to kill me," Foxx tells the crowd. "I know what you thinking, 'Did he? Hell nah, I left them parties early. I was out by nine. Something don't look right. It's slippery in here."

Jamie Fox's Health Scare

In April of 2023, Jamie Foxx was rushed to the hospital with an undisclosed illness. The Oscar-winning actor and his team were mum on the exact reason for his hospital stay, which went on for an extended period of time, leading to wild speculation. Three weeks later, he broke his silence writing on social media, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." On May 12, Foxx's daughter Corinne revealed he had been released from the hospital and was home recuperating.

In July, he addressed the situation with a group in Phoenix, telling them, "Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil ... I was gone for 20 days." He added that doctors told him it was something going on with his brain. In September, following unfounded speculation that he suffered some type of illness after going to a Diddy party, Jamie promised to fully address the situation in his new comedy special.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

See clips from Jamie Foxx's new comedy special What Had Happened Was... below.

Watch Jamie Foxx Joking About Diddy's Involvement in His Health Scare