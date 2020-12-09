Jack Harlow Says He Didn’t Remove Tory Lanez From “Whats Poppin (Remix)” Because He Has No Room to Judge

Jack Harlow made waves with his three-times platinum-selling track "Whats Poppin" this year, which arrived in January. Then, he dropped the remix featuring DaBaby, Lil Wayne and Tory Lanez in June, further stamping the JetsonMade, Pooh Beatz and LosTheProducer-produced track as a certified hit. Six months after the latter song was released, Jack is now speaking up about why he decided against removing Tory from the song following the Toronto artist's alleged shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

During an interview with Power 106's morning show co-hosts Teddy Mora and DJ Carisma on Wednesday (Dec. 9), the 2020 XXL Freshman said that he doesn't have the power to judge what transpired between Tory and Megan over the summer because he wasn't present.

"I don't think I'm God," Jack explained. "I don't have no room to judge anybody. I wasn't there when this and that happened. I don't know anything."

Later on in the conversation, Jack said, "For me, it's music. And I think there's a certain integrity you have to keep as an artist." He adds that there's three sides to every story.

Lil Wayne, who was under fire after meeting with President Trump back in October, wasn't taken off the song either.

Jack also shared his thoughts on "cancel culture" and how it's impacting the music industry.

"I just hate the pack mentality," he continued. "People can't wait to say who they hate next. Just a lot of judgment and laziness and... you know, people aren't perfect, bro. I feel like people should be able to recover from their mistakes. We're under the scope. They can't wait for me to slip up, I'll tell you that."

News of the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion incident, in which Meg accused Tory of shooting her, first surfaced online in July. Following these reports, R&B singers Kehlani and JoJo both removed the rapper-crooner from their songs, "Can I" and "Comeback," respectively.

As for Jack, he drops his debut album, That's What They All Say, on Friday (Dec. 11).

Check out Jack Harlow speaking on keeping Tory Lanez on his "Whats Poppin (Remix)" around the 10:07-mark below.