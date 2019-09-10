Ja Rule Calls 50 Cent a “H*e,” “Punk Muthaf**ka” After 6ix9ine Comments

The saga of Ja Rule and 50 Cent beef is seemingly never-ending.

After 50 some comments about 6ix9ine during a Tuesday (Sept. 10) appearance on Power 105's The Breakfast Club, Ja chimed in online with his two cents.

After saying he hadn't spoken to the incarcerated 6ix9ine despite their previous relationship, 50 replied with a quick "nah" when asked by host Charlamagne if he wanted to. "That's his mother's job now," he said laughing when Charlamagne noted that 6ix9ine was like his son.

When Charlamagne shared that particular clip on Instagram, Ja made his remarks in the comments.

"Pot calling the kettle black," Ja wrote with a rat emoji. When people started coming at him for commenting, he added more,

"Here come all the dick riders," he commented. "I love making you nut guzzlers BIG MAD... your hero 50 a hoe I would @ him but I'm blocked... punk mothafucka can dish it can't take it. @cthagod come get ya mans!!!"

Ja Rule's comments appear to be in reference to rumors that 50, who performed in Saudi Arabia in July, cooperated with authorities to keep himself safe from Ja and Ja's label, Murder Inc., years ago. For his part, Tekashi agreed to cooperate with authorities in their case against his former gang associates back in January. The latter is the context through which 50 Cent made his comments about not speaking with Tekashi.

As of press time, 50 hasn't yet responded to Ja—but judging on his track record, his response isn't far off.

You can watch 50's full interview with The Breakfast Club below. He also discusses the cuurent season of Power, his thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion and more.

