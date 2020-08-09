J. Cole has what it takes to make an NBA roster, according to a former NBA player.

Cole has been making headlines as rumors circulate that he is trying to make a real run at trying out for the NBA. On Sunday (Aug. 9), TMZ interviewed six-year NBA veteran Larry Sanders who was candid about his feelings on the rapper's chances.

"I do [think he has a shot]," for real," Sanders said. "I've seen him hoop before in some games. I know he took the game seriously when he was younger and he always rapped about it. So, that's dope. I'm excited to see that. You always see guys crossover from the NBA to music, but you don't see guys crossover from music to the NBA. So, this will be dope if he accomplishes this."

As far as advice, Sanders offered, "It's gon' be just like the music game. Me doing music, everybody kinda laughed at me. Everybody kinda went at my head and challenged me. I had to prove myself," he said. "He gonna have to put himself out there and accept the challenge of everybody that's a professional coming at his head."

Cole made waves after releasing a Puma commercial that teases the rapper making a run at being a professional hooper. Master P, who narrated the commercial, later confirmed the N.C. MC was training to try out for an NBA team. "When I talked to J. Cole, he was like, 'You know, big dog you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?'" said P.

Since that revelation, the Detroit Pistons have showed interest in giving Cole a tryout.