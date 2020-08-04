Detroit Pistons Offer J. Cole an NBA Tryout

Could J. Cole be hitting the NBA court as a player after all?

On Monday night (Aug. 4), the Detroit Pistons offered Cole a chance to try out with their team after Master P recently revealed that the Dreamville Records founder is training to join the league.

"@JColeNC we see you out here," the NBA team wrote in a tweet. "You said they only got 12 slots on the Pistons. Hit us up for that tryout. This is for all the dreamers @bleacherreport #Dreamville."

The Piston's proposition to J. Cole comes days after Master P shared that the Fayetteville, N.C. native had hoop dreams in an interview. "When I talked to J. Cole, he was like, 'You know, big dog you did it," he said. "What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?'" The No Limit Records founder made the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets pre-season roster in the 1990s.

Master P also said that despite Cole having potential haters when he embarks on his NBA journey, he's the ideal size to compete. The New Orleans native has offered J. Cole advice as well.

"What I told him...this a different time we're in," P shared. "They're going to pick you apart. You're gonna have to be able to hit every shot and if you don't hit every shot, they...you know in the NBA, they don't hit every shot but they believe in them. So, you're gonna have to go somewhere where the team really believe in you and the players believe in you."

J. Cole is no stranger to the sport. He played basketball in high school in the 2000s, and even tried out as a walk-on in college while attending St. Johns University in New York City. However, he opted to focus on school and music instead.