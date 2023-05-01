Is Ice Spice on Taylor Swift’s Next Single?

Ice Spice's meteoric rise to fame continues and now there is speculation that she might be on Taylor Swift's new single.

Rumors of Ice Spice linking up with Taylor Swift are apparently floating around the music industry. On April 28, president of EZMNY Records, Shawn Barron, revealed during an episode of the One More Time Podcast that he's hearing the ladies could be hooking up on a new track sooner than later.

"I heard she's on Taylor Swift's next single," Barron revealed when explaining how new artists should capitalize on big moments to keep their buzz glowing.

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift first met when the Bronx, N.Y. rapper presented Taylor with the Song of the Year award for "Anti-Hero" at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles back in March.

Previous to that, Ice Spice revealed she was a fan of the pop star during an interview with Nylon where she noted her favorite breakup song is "We Are Never Getting Back Together" by Taylor Swift.

A Taylor Swift collab would be a major look for the young rapper who is already seeing Billboard chart success. Her collaboration with PinkPantheress, "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and currently sits at No. 10. Ice Spice's latest single, "Princess Diana (Remix)" featuring Nicki Minaj, currently sits at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Speaking of new Ice Spice tracks, an unreleased Ice Spice song recently leaked online that features her name-dropping GloRilla and The Shade Room.

See Shawn Barron's Interview on the One More Time Podcast Below