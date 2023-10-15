Ice Spice Makes Her SNL Debut, Performs ‘In Ha Mood’ and ‘Pretty Girl’

Ice Spice made her musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live, and performed "In Ha Mood," plus "Pretty Girl" with singer Rema.

Ice Spice performed on Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend bringing her feminine style of drill rap to Studio 8H. For her first set, the 23-year-old rapper performed "In Ha Mood," her catchy hit from her Like..? EP, which she released back in January. Dressed in a black belly-revealing polo shirt and daisy dukes jeans, Spice delivered her saucy rhymes fluently and danced along with her two background dancers.

For her second set, the Bronx Baddie performed her new single "Pretty Girl" with Rema backing her up. Before Spice's performance, she was introduced by Taylor Swift, who enlisted Ice for a guest rap on their collaborative hit single "Karma (Remix)" this past May. You can check out videos of Ice Spice's performance below.

Ice Spice's rapid ascension to rap stardom has left many people questioning if her fame is a fluke or if she's been propped up by the industry. In a Variety interview last month, the "Deli" rhymer scoffed at the rumors that she's an industry plant.

"A lot of people have thrown that in my face—like 'Oh, I've never seen anything happen so quickly. She needs to be studied,' or 'She's a plant,'" she told the publication. "I just let people believe whatever they want to believe, to be honest. I don’t really mind all the rumors. At first I did, but now I'm at a point where I understand that just comes with this lifestyle."

