Fans React to Video of Man Claiming He Snatched Ice Spice’s Chain

A recently surfaced video of a man claiming to have snatched Ice Spice's chain has gone viral and has fans in an outrage.

On Wednesday (March 29), a video surfaced online that shows a man bragging about swiping Ice Spice's jewelry. In the clip, the hooded self-proclaimed thief holds up what he purports to be a necklace that belongs to the Bronx, N.Y. rapper.

"Ayo listen, we got Ice Spice chain. Stop playing with me. Pull up. Y'all know where we at," the man says to the camera while dangling the chain in the video below. The man then mocks Ice's rhyme pattern before the clip ends.

Fans of the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper have been going off about the alleged robbery on Twitter.

"So you’re tough because you snatched Ice Spice’s chain? Or are you cool now? Does it make you gangsta? Trying to figure out what bragging about it on camera does for you exactly," one person questioned.

"They saying they snatched ice spice’s chain we gotta handle this," another person tweeted.

Them n***as that’s acting like they snatched Ice Spice chain is by far the weirdest shit ever….. Why do a lot of you n***a be so pressed to make us men look bad fam?" another post reads.

If the far-fetched claim is true, the thieves definitely did not get Ice's new $100,000 chain.

