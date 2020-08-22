The mansion in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles where Pop Smoke was murdered is reportedly up for sale.

When news broke of Pop's death, it was reported that he was staying at an AirBnB owned by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills participant Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband. On Wednesday (Aug. 19), the same home was listed as being on the market, according to the Los Angeles Times. The swank abode, which includes five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, is going for $6 million. It is listed as featuring "white porcelain floors, pocketing walls of glass and an infinity pool." The home also features a clear view of downtown L.A.

On Feb. 19, Pop Smoke was killed inside the residence following an apparent home invasion. Nearly five months after the murder, police arrested five people in connection with the crime. Authorities say the rapper had no prior relationship with the suspected killers who they believe acquired the address of the place he was staying via an Instagram post the Brooklyn rapper put up.

The LAPD confirmed the identities of the adults allegedly responsible for the murder as Corey Walker, 19, Keandre D. Rodgers, 18, and Jaquan Murphy, 22. Walker and Rodgers have been charged with murder and their bail has been set for $1 million. Murphy has been charged with attempted murder. His bail was set at $1 million, also. The two minors in the case, whose names have been withheld, have been charged with murder, as well. It has since been reported that Walker and Rogers may be eligible for the death penalty if found guilty.

Check out pictures of the home for sale below.

See Photos of the Mansion Where Pop Smoke Was Killed