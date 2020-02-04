92 Hip-Hop Albums Turning 10 in 2020

2010 ushered in a new wave of hip-hop. Skinny jeans-wearing rappers like Cali Swag District taught us how to Dougie with the aptly-named track "Teach Me How to Dougie." Nicki Minaj proved her singing chops were just as solid as her bars with "Moment 4 Life" featuring Drake, a banger that dominated the charts and played on radio stations across the country. And Drizzy had all the ladies feeling themselves with his major hit "Fancy" featuring Swizz Beatz and T.I. While the new decade also welcomed a younger generation into the culture, rap continued to flourish with contributions from vets like Fat Joe, Pimp C and Redman. Looking back 10 years ago, 2010 featured some of the greatest rap albums to exist. This year, plenty of them turn 20.

Ten years ago, Rick Ross had the summer on lock with his fourth studio album, Teflon Don. The Bawse had assists from some big-name rap stars in the game including Jay-Z ("Free Mason") and Kanye West ("Live Fast, Die Young"). The smooth ode "Aston Martin Music" featuring Drake and Chrisette Michele made for perfect ride-out music. And one of the biggest bangers of all came with the release of "B.M.F. (Blowin' Money Fast)" featuring Styles P. Ross had everyone screaming out "I think I'm Big Meech, Larry Hoover/Whippin' work, Hallelujah."

Ahead of Thanksgiving 2010, Nicki Minaj built upon the years of well-received mixtapes and features with fellow Cash Money affiliates and unleashed Pink Friday, her debut album. The 13-track LP cemented Nicki as the year's biggest, rising star and sealed her fate as the reigning queen for the forthcoming decade. With songs like "Roman's Revenge" featuring Eminem, which showcased her alter-ego Roman, and the vulnerable track "Right Thru Me," Nicki teetered on the lines between rap God and pop princess. The proof was in the pudding because Nicki moved 375,000 units in her first week. This earned her the second-highest sales week for a female hip-hop recording artist behind Lauryn Hill.

While Nicki Minaj celebrated the victory of a solid debut album, Kanye West released My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy four days before Turkey day in 2010. MBDTF, ’Ye's fifth studio album, shot to No. 1 with 496,000 units sold in its first week, surpassing the sales of his critically-acclaimed 2008 album, 808s & Heartbreak. Tracks like the super smash "All of the Lights" with Rihanna and Kid Cudi and the lauded posse cut "Monster" featuring Jay-Z, Nicki and Rick Ross and Bon Iver showcased his ability to deliver pop-friendly anthems and service hip-hop heads all at once. And no one can forget those keys and composition on "Runaway," elevating Kanye's standing as a sample king flipping Rick James and James Brown originals.

DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Eminem and more also delivered memorable LPs in 2010. Take a look at the 92 hip-hop albums turning 10 in 2020.