GloRilla Says Men Are Trying to Trap Her to Get Pregnant But She Wants a Surrogate

GloRilla says men are trying to trap her into getting pregnant but explains that she wants a surrogate.

GloRilla Opens Up About Having Kids

On Monday (Oct. 14), Charlamagne Tha God debuted the latest episode of his Out of Context podcast featuring Big Glo who is fresh off the release of her new album Glorious. During the sitdown, Charlamagne brings up Glo's new song with Latto, "Procedure," where Glo raps the line "These n*ggas trying to get me pregnant I need to tie my tubes." The Memphis, Tenn. rapper confirms men are trying to trap her by getting her pregnant, but she isn't having it.

"I do want to have kids but not my own kids," Glo says around the 8:15 timestamp of the interview below. "I want to do a surrogate. I want somebody else to have my baby. I want [the baby] to have my DNA but I want them to have it."

She added, "I just don't want to actually have a baby. All my friends got kids and they restricted a lot when they pregnant. I'm like, nah, I don't want to go through that."

Back in January, Glo revealed that her New Year's resolution was to go sex free for 90 days. However, that task was easier said than done. "I’m on da 9th day & my vision blurry af !!!!! Send help," she revealed on social media less than two weeks into her goal.

Glo is making her media rounds following the release of her debut studio album, which was released on Oct. 11. The new album features guest appearances from Latto, Sexyy Red, Megan Thee Stallion, Bossman DLow, Muni Long and others.

Check out GloRilla on Charlamagne's Out of Context podcast below.

Watch GloRilla Speak on Having Kids, Her New Album and More