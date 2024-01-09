GloRilla Reveals Negative Effects of Trying to Be Celibate for 90 Days

GloRilla has decided to abstain from having sex for the beginning of the new year. However, the rapper claims her celibacy journey is causing some negative side effects.

GloRilla Reveals Side Effects From Abstaining From Sex

On Tuesday (Jan. 9), GloRilla hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a message with fans. Apparently, the Memphis, Tenn. rapper's New Year's resolution is not to have intercourse for the first three months of the year. The rapper claims the change has her body going through some strange changes.

"Started my 90 day celibacy lil shit for new year’s or wtv," Glo tweeted. "I’m on da 9th day & my vision blurry af !!!!! Send help," she added with a crying emoji.

Sexyy Red Responds to GloRilla Revelation

A short time later, Sexyy Red chimed in with a comment about GloRilla's post. Sexyy showed sympathy for her rap contemporary.

"Girl I’d be losing hearing in my right eye," Sexxy replied along with multiple crying laughing emojis.

GloRilla confirmed she, too, has already been having audible issues.

"B***h I been lost it I be having to take my sunglasses off just to hear," Glo responded.

Check out GloRilla revealing the issues she's having while trying to go celibate for 90 days and Sexyy Red's reaction below.

See GloRilla and Sexyy Red's Comment About Abstaining From Having Sex

