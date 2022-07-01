G Perico, Bino Rideaux, Abby Jasmine and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

The onset of July ushers in some new music ahead of the holiday weekend. This week, a Los Angeles rhymer drops a project true to the traditional West Coast gangsta rap sound, another California artist unleashes an album that his fans have been eagerly awaiting, a Staten Island, N.Y. multi-hyphenate drops off a smooth-sounding EP and more.

G Perico returns with the quickness with 111th East, a new EP fresh off the heels of his album, Tango, which came out in February of this year. With the South Central, L.A. native dedicating the project to the neighborhood from which he came up, the EP is laced with production and flows that fall directly in line with what left-coast rap fans have come to expect.

111th East follows the recent release of three singles, "Confessions," "Westside Connection" featuring J. Stone and "That's My Dawg," which was produced by Trunx. Just this week, G Perico dropped off a visual to accompany the "Confessions" track that sees the Perico's Innerprize boss roaming the streets of a Los Angeles neighborhood while reflecting on his rough-and-tumble lifestyle.

Bino Rideaux has finally blessed fans with his highly anticipated solo album, Sorry 4 Tha Wait II. The 13-track LP encapsulates heavy summer vibes and features guest appearances from Coot Corleone, Kalan.frfr and the late Drakeo The Ruler. The California rap-crooner's Sorry 4 Tha Wait II also includes previously released singles, "Lemme Find Out" featuring Roddy Ricch and "Outta Line" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Staten Island, N.Y. native Abby Jasmine has released her Oh Well EP to universal praise from her fans. All three tracks on the smooth, breezy offering were exclusively produced by the trio of Levygrey, Sonor and JayTheProducer.

After having dropped Oh Well via SoundCloud earlier this week, Abby Jasmine hit up Instagram to tell her loyal followers that with this project, she couldn't care less about an overhyped music industry rollout. The multi-talented artist let it be known that she wrote all of the records on the EP and even served as her own A&R.

"Got tired of waiting... oop," wrote Abby. "Three new songs: 'Paranoia,' 'Overtime,' 'Deserve It.' Written by me, A&R'd by me, executive produced by me, Levygrey and Sonor. Fuck a rollout. Fuck the politics. Enjoy."

Check out more projects from Page Kennedy, EarthGang and more below.