G Herbo Must Pay $140,000 to Alleged Victims After Racking Up $1.5 Million in Stolen Credit Cards – Report

G Herbo reportedly must pay the alleged victims of his $1.5 million credit card scheme $140,000 in restitution.

G Herbo Pleads Guilty in Credit Card Fraud Case

On July 28, G Herbo appeared in court to officially plea in his $1.5 million credit card fraud case, where he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to a federal officials. According to the Department of Justice, Herbo admitted during his plea deal that he is personally responsible for $139,878 in victim losses. As part of his plea deal, G Herbo will have to pay the money he admitted to thieving back, according to the Chicago Tribune.

"Mr. Wright used stolen account information as his very own unlimited funding source, using victims’ payment cards to finance an extravagant lifestyle and advance his career," said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. "Mr. Wright’s conduct affected countless businesses and individuals across the United States who had to foot his nearly $140,000 bill in unauthorized transactions. Mr. Wright flaunted his lavish spending on social media, in music videos and in industry news. This office and our law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring that individuals and businesses are protected against fraudsters. This case should serve as a reminder that if you break the law, you will be prosecuted and held accountable – regardless of who you are."

Andrew Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service, Boston Field Office added: "The willful and intentional use of false statements during a federal criminal investigation threatens not only the integrity of an individual case but also a foundational tenet of our democracy at large. Today’s announcement represents our communal dedication to the truth and I am proud of the investigative team of special agents and federal partners at the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office for the essential work behind these charges."

G Herbo's Legal Issues

G Herbo was arrested in December of 2020 and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of forfeiture. Authorities say Herbo and five associates used stolen IDs to purchase designer dogs, private jet flights, limousine rides and vacations over a four-year period, totaling $1.5 million. In May of 2021, G Herbo was allegedly caught lying to a federal agent in connection to the 2020 case and an additional charge was added.

Based on federal sentencing guidelines, G Herbo is reportedly facing a two-to-three year sentence. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7

XXL has reached out to G Herbo's attorney for comment.

