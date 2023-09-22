Fans Think Future Got Tems Pregnant and She Seems to Respond

Some fans on social media believe Future got Tems pregnant, causing the Nigerian singer seemingly to respond to the speculation.

Rumor Future Got Tems Pregnant Goes Viral

Over the past few days, a rumor that "Wait for U" collaborators Future and Tems are expecting a child has been inexplicably floating around on the internet.

"Streets sayin Tems is pregnant by Future. Imma be sick," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted on Wednesday (Sept. 20), along with a video of a man attempting to jump off a balcony.

"People are saying Tems is pregnant for future??!!! Please tell me it’s not true," someone else posted, along with a video that reports to show the singer showing a crowd her baby bump.

"HOLD ON ONE SECOND!!!" another post reads. "Who said Tems was pregnant by Future? WHO SAID IT & WHY? When did they start dating? How did he even get my girl number? Somebody got some splaining to do…"

Tems Seemingly Responds to Pregnancy Rumors

On Friday (Sept. 22), Tems appeared to respond to the rumor on social media.

"In conclusion, you people are all mad!!!" she captioned a selfie on X.

See fans thinking Future got Tems pregnant and her seemingly responding below.

See Tems' Reaction to Pregnancy Rumors