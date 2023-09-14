Future’s Co-Parenting Skills Seem to Get Laughed Off by Ciara in New interview

Future's co-parenting skills were seemingly laughed off by Ciara during a recent interview in which she was asked to elaborate on parenting with the rapper.

On Wednesday (Sept. 13), Ciara sat down for an interview with The Shade Room and was asked to speak on the longevity of her career, as well as how she navigates her public marriage with Russell Wilson. Ciara said at the 35-minute mark in the clip below that the "power of prayer" has been really important in their relationship. Ciara said prayer and putting "God" into their relationship has helped "reset the heart" whenever she and Wilson are at odds with each other. The interviewer then moved on to ask what it's been like co-parenting her son Future Zahir Wilburn with his father Future, who was never named in the discussion. Ciara merely began to chuckle for 30 seconds straight.

"You're awesome," Ciara said to the interviewer after the pair shared a good long laugh together. She did not end up answering the question.

Ciara and Future Were Briefly Engaged Until 2014

Ciara and Future were engaged for one year from 2013 to 2014. The pair split very publicly following allegations of King Pluto cheating on her. The two have been at odds ever since, with Future often taking petty shots at Ciara both in his music and elsewhere. Most recently, Ciara reflected on her short-lived relationship with Pluto in an interview with Women’s Health.

"I told myself I’ve got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life," she told the publication. "All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like, it’s going to happen when it’s supposed to. But I can’t love anybody to the best of my ability if I’m not loving on myself. I can’t be the best mom if I’m not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done."

Ciara began dating NFL quarterback Russell Wilson soon after he split with Hendrix in 2015. They got married a year later in 2016, and she is now pregnant with their third child together.

Watch Ciara laugh off a question about co-parenting with Future below.

