Jay-Z sparked a huge debate earlier this week when he proclaimed no one could beat him in a Verzuz hits battle. It appears Future begs to differ.

On Thursday morning (Dec. 23), Atlanta native and Duct Tape Ent. founder Big Bank Black weighed in on the debate of who could challenge Jigga on the Verzuz stage, which Hov claimed no one could during a Twitter Spaces conversation on Wednesday night (Dec. 22). The Big Facts podcast host plugged Hendrix as a more than formidable opponent.

"I promise you, errrybody in Atlanta feels like Pluto can win a Verzuz against Hov!" Bank wrote on Instagram. Future apparently feels the same way. The High Off Life rapper cosigned Big Bank's post, reposting the sentiment to his own Instagram Story in confirmation.

Future weighing in on the topic is no surprise. Last Friday (Dec. 17), he claimed he was bigger than Jay-Z in the streets. "In the streets im bigger then jigga," the Atlanta rhymer posted on Twitter. "Ima run me a b up easy."

Hov sparked a huge debate when he joined a Twitter Spaces discussion with R&B singer Alicia Keys and spoke on the topic of a Verzuz on Wednesday night. "Ain’t nobody that can stand on that stage with me," Jigga humbly boasted. "I ain’t gonna lie, no disrespect. Everyone’s amazing, they’ve done what they’ve done. No one can stand on that stage with me. I'm just telling you guys the real. Theres not a shot. Theres not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage for, I don’t know how long it is? Two hours? Two hours…That’s ain’t gonna never happen."

This started a viral dispute among hip-hop fans, with some agreeing that Jay could beat anyone and other people naming R. Kelly, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne and more as artists who could beat Jigga.