Future Calls Cap on Instagram Blog Showing His History of Dating Eight Different Women

Future is calling cap on an Instagram blog that shared a video that purports to show his dating history.

Future Responds to Dating History Video

On Nov. 28, Instagram blog nostalgiamoments shared a video on its page that purports to show all the women Future has been in a relationship with since he got famous. The post, which can be seen below, attempts to provide a timeline and shows Future pictured with each woman. The video, of course, mentions his famous relationship with Ciara, but also claims Hendrix dated the likes of Blac Chyna and Naomi Campbell, among others, in recent years.

Future eventually caught wind of the post. On Nov. 30, he responded in the comment section. Discrediting the video as non-factual, he simply put a cap emoji.

Read More: Rappers Who Claim to Be Part of the Illuminati With No Proof Offered

Future Caught in Tems Pregnancy Rumor

While it's seemingly been a while since Future has caught up in some real relationship drama, back in September, a rumor was running rampant that he had impregnated Nigerian singer Tems, who appears on his Grammy-winning song "Wait for U." This speculation turned out to be cap as well, with Tems appearing to respond to the rumor on social media. "In conclusion, you people are all mad!!!" she captioned a selfie on X, formerly known as Twitter.

See Future respond to a blog showing his alleged dating history with eight different women below.

Watch the Video Alleging to Show Future's Dating History

See Future's Response to Instagram Blog's Dating History Claims

Future responds to Instagram blog dating history. future/Instagram loading...