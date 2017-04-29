Future Adds More Dates, Makes Lineup Changes to Nobody Safe Tour

Future's huge Nobody Safe tour is getting ready to kick off in less than a week. But Hendrix and his team are making some last minute alterations to the two-month jaunt, expanding the dates and making lineup changes.

The additional dates added to the tour include seven more stops in Cali and two dates in his hometown, Atlanta. When the tour was announced back in February, Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black were listed as being on the bill, as well as Young Thug and A$AP Ferg, who were on selected dates as special guests.

Now the Project Baby has been removed from the show and replaced with A$AP Ferg. It seems the lineup change is due in part to Kodak's current legal situation. Earlier this week, he was found guilty of five violations of his house arrest stipulations.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on the day the tour starts. Things look bleak for the 19-year-old MC, but according to his lawyer, he has a chance of not serving jail time. “I have the utmost faith in God that he will be out on the fourth and will start the tour,” Kodak's attorney, Raven Ramona Liberty, said recently.

The show appears to be going on without him. Other alterations include Zoey Dollaz, who has been added to multiple dates, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, who will be joining the show for two dates. Previously announced shows in Jackson, Miss. (May 9) and Denver (June 13) have been cancelled.

Check out the updated Nobody Safe tour dates below.

(* denotes a new date).

May 4 - Fedex Forum - Memphis, Tenn.

May 5 -Lakewood Amphitheatre - Atlanta, Ga.

May 6 - Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square - New Orleans, La.

May 9 - Lakewood Amphitheatre - Atlanta, Ga. *

May 11 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, Va.

May 12 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, N.J.

May 13 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, N.C.

May 14 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, N.C.

May 16 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

May 18 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, N.J.

May 19 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, N.Y.

May 20 - Xfinity Theater - Hartford, Conn.

May 23 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, Mass.

May 24 - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center - Darien Center, N.Y.

May 25 -KeyBank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, Penn.

May 27 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

May 28 - DTE Energy Music Theater - Detroit, Mich.

May 31 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, Ohio.

June 1 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St Louis, Mo.

June 2 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, Ill.

June 3 - Klipsch Music Center - Indianapolis, Ind.

June 4 - Sprint Center - Kansas City, Mo.

June 7 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB

June 8 -Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

June 10 - White River Amphitheatre - Seattle, Wash.

June 11 - Sunlight Amphitheatre - Ridgefield, Wash.

June 13 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, Calif.*

June 14 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Sacramento, Calif.*

June 15 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, Calif.

June 16 - The Forum - Los Angeles, Calif.*

June 22 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Houston, Texas.

June 23 - Austin360 Amphitheatre - Austin, Texas.

June 24 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas, Texas.

June 27 - Sleep Train Amphitheatre - San Diego, Calif.*

June 28 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, Ariz.

June 28 -Isleta Amphitheatre - Albuquerque, N.M.

June 30 -T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, Nev.

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