Police Say They Can’t Believe It Took So Long for Someone to Kill Foolio in Interrogation Video

Police say they can't believe it took so long for someone to murder Foolio in a newly surfaced interrogation video.

Isaiah Chance Interrogation Video Surfaces

On Wednesday (Nov. 13), video surfaced of Foolio murder suspect Isaiah Chance being interrogated five days after the rapper was shot and killed on June 23. In the clip, which can be seen below, two police officers try to endear themselves with Chance by calling Foolio a bad person.

"What do you know about Julio Foolio?" one officer asks. "I think he's a piece of sh*t. I watched all those videos. I went down the rabbit hole. I got jokers desecrating graves. He is asking to be killed, there is no doubt about it. I can't believe it took this many years for somebody to kill him."

Chance simply laughs off the comments before the clip ends.

Manhunt Continues for FInal Foolio Murder Suspect

This video was recorded a month before Isaiah Chance and three other people—Sean Gathright, Alicia Andrews and Rashad Murphy—were arrested for the murder of Foolio, who was shot and killed in a Holiday Inn parking lot in Tampa, Fla. Police say the four suspects, along with another suspect Davion Murphy who has yet to be apprehended, stalked and killed Foolio in an ongoing gang fed in Jacksonville, Fla.

Three of the suspects—Sean Gathright, Isaiah Chance and Rashad Murphy—face the possibility of the death penalty. Davion Murphy remains on the lam.

XXL has reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Tampa Police Department for comment.

Check out the video of Isaiah Chance's interrogation below.

Watch Police Call Foolio a Piece of Sh*t During an Interrogation