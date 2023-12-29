Flo Milli, Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine, DC The Don and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The year 2023 featured some fire hip-hop projects and now it's just about time to shut the door on the year that was. There are still a few rap artists who have something to say before the ball drops. This week, an Alabama rapper releases an EP, a veteran producer is reissuing an album featuring two founding members of Griselda, a 2023 XXL Freshman drops the sequel to his 2022 mixtape and more.

Flo Milli Release Never Lose Me EP

Flo Milli has a hit on her hands with "Never Lose Me." The rap ballad has become the former 2021 XXL Freshman's first Billboard Hot 100-charting song. The two-minute long track, which is slated to appear on Flo Milli's upcoming album, Fine Ho, Stay, samples Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg's tune "Ron Artest."

Flo offers five different versions of "Never Lose Me" on her EP. Rapper Lil Yachty and R&B crooner Bryson Tiller appear on two separate versions of the song. There's also a "Slowed" mix that extends the song by an extra minute and a "Sped Up" version.

Check out Flo Milli's visual for "Never Lose Me" below.

The Alchemist Delivers Hall & Nash 2: The Original Version Featuring Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine

Alchemist was a busy producer in 2023. The veteran studio maverick delivered phenomenal beats for Larry June (the critically-acclaimed The Great Escape) and Earl Sweatshirt (the abstract Voir Dire) among other artists this year. So to close out 2023, Alchemist is giving fans a rare musical gift.

The hitmaker has released Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine's previously-unreleased album, Hall & Nash 2: The Original Version, which he produced entirely. Additionally, it will be available on vinyl, CD and cassette tape through his webstore at alcrecords.com. According to Al's Instagram post, the project was initially shelved after Westside and Conway secured a deal with Eminem's Shady Records. But now day-one fans can listen to it in all of its original glory.

Read what Alchemist has to say about the Hall & Nash 2 reissue below.

DC The Don Drops Sacred Hearts 2, the Follow-Up to Sacred Hearts

2023 XXL Freshman DC The Don is leaving fans with a final note before the end of the year. The Milwaukee native has released the mixtape Sacred Heart 2. His second offering of the calendar, following his Funeral album, which was released in May, DC delivers 13 tracks on the year-end release, which was put out exclusively on SoundCloud. The mixtape is another teaser before he puts out his new album Stop Being So Nice in 2024.

See all the hip-hop projects dropping this week below.