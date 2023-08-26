Finesse2tymes Sneakily Records Himself Sitting Handcuffed in a Police Car

Looks like Finesse2Tymes is in trouble with the law again. In a new video, the Memphis rapper sneakily recorded himself while sitting handcuffed in a police car.

On Friday (Aug. 25), it appears that Finesse2Tymes was arrested by Houston police for an outstanding warrant issued in 2018. YouTube channel HoodzoneProductions posted a video of the 2023 XXL Freshman sitting in the back of a police car as a Houston office appears to be explaining to someone why he's in custody.

The clip then segues into Finesse2tymes sneakily recording himself sitting handcuffed in the police car as he's being driven away to the station. On his Instagram Story, the "Back End" rapper explained his legal predicament.

"These folks won't let me be great, just came lock me up for a warrant in 2018 [unamused face emoji] [man facepalming emoji] I'll be back yaw [100 emoji]."

"What don't break n***a make a n***a [100 emoji]," he continued. "I'm out numbered I gotta against the feds and the opps."

XXL has reached out to the Houston Police Department and Finesse2Tymes' rep for comment.

Finesse2Tymes Has Four Active Warrants

Although Finesse didn't reveal what his 2018 arrest warrant was for, ActionNews5.com reported that he has four active warrants from January of 2018 out of Shelby County, Tenn., for marijuana possession with intent to distribute, property theft valued between $10,000-$60,000, cocaine possession with intent to distribute and altering/destroying a motor vehicle’s serial number.

