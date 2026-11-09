Fetty Wap Gets Married in Extravagant New Jersey Wedding

Fetty Wap married his fianceé Alexis Hill in a lavish ceremony in the rapper's home state of New Jersey.

Last Thursday (Nov. 5), the pair tied the knot at The Legacy Castle with nearly 100 people in attendance, following their engagement in July. Sharing photos from the nuptials in an Instagram post days later, Alexis captioned it, "Mr. And Mrs. Maxwell."

Both Alexis and Fetty donned traditional white attire, with the groom opting for a satin tux with a long coat, while the bride wore a strapless satin ballgown that featured lace sleeves with embellishments.

It's been quite the year for Fetty Wap. The "Trap Queen" rapper started 2026 by returning home after being released from federal prison on Jan. 7, where he served roughly three years of a six-year sentence stemming from his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Fetty, born Willie Maxwell II, was arrested in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in August 2022 to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. He was sentenced in May 2023 after prosecutors accused him and five co-defendants of distributing more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Since his release, Wap wasted little time getting back to business, dropping his fourth studio album, Zavier, in March and hitting the road for his nationwide Nostalgia Tour, where he also managed to pop the question to Alexis midway through the trek.

Check out photos from Fetty and Alexis' wedding below.

See Moments From Fetty Wap and Alexis Hill's Wedding

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