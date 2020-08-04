Get Access to Hip-Hop Festivals and Events Around the World With FestivalPass

This summer, listening to Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" or DaBaby's "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch on streaming services is as close as rap fans will get to hearing these rappers' rhymes due to the pandemic. Concerts and festivals have come to a halt since March, leading artists to think of more creative, innovative ways to connect with their loyal supporters instead of performing live onstage.

Livestream shows have taken over in the meantime, giving rappers an opportunity to flex their talents in real time while simultaneously providing their fans with a sense of normalcy. A phone screen may separate the fan and artist, but it's better than having no performances at all. However, there's nothing like the real thing. Summer is the time for festival season, and with the overall sentiment being that 2020 should just be thrown away at this point, now is the time to plan for what 2021 has in store when everyone can really be outside. FestivalPass can help with that.

Labeled "the world's first live events subscription service across music, film, food & wine, theater, tech & innovation," FestivalPass offers access to thousands of events locally and globally for a monthly fee. Membership plans range from $9 to $99 with allotted credits for each tier. Credit values vary by event, so choose a festival or event you're down for and take a look at the credits needed to attend, which can be found next to every event listing and in the event description. From large-scale hip-hop festivals to spoken word events to DJs spinning on a boat cruise, the experiences are endless.

