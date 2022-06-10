FBG Cash Shot and Killed in Chicago at 31 – Report

Chicago rapper FBG Cash was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Friday (June 10), the 31-year-old Midwest rhymer, born Tristian Hamilton, was the victim of a fatal shooting in Chicago, which occurred while he was driving with a female companion, according to the Chicago Sun Times. XXL has obtained police records of a shooting that match the details of the Times report.

The Chicago Police Department records reveal an unnamed 31-year-old male victim and a 29-year-old female were driving near the 1600 block of W. 81 St. in Chicago when a four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac, pulled alongside the victim's vehicle. An unknown person got out of the sedan and opened fire on the car of the victim, who was hit several times. The female passenger was also struck in the left arm and upper back. According to the Times report, Cash returned fire during the shooting.

The shooter then returned to the vehicle and fled the scene. Both victims were rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the male was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in serious condition.

No one is in police custody as of press time.

Cash's death comes less than two years after the murder of his affiliate, FBG Duck, who was killed when multiple gunmen opened fire on him, his girlfriend and an associate while they were shopping in Chicago's Gold Coast district in August of 2020. Last October, five men, Charles “C Murda” Liggins, 30, Kenneth “Kenny” Roberson, 28, Tacarlos “Los” Offerd, 30, Christopher “C Thang” Thomas, 22, and Marcus “Muwop” Smart, 22, were indicted for murder in aid of racketeering in connection to Duck's death. If found guilty, they face a minimum of life in prison and the possibility of the death penalty.

FBG Cash was one of several rappers making noise musically in Chicago under the Fly Boy Gang banner. He recently released music videos for the tracks "Back Again 2X," "YB Flow" and "Intro."

XXL has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for comment.