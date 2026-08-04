Victim in Cartel Bo Kidnapping Case Recants Being Held Captive and Sexually Assaulted

The victim in Cartel Bo's kidnapping case recants her allegations of being held captive and sexually assaulted by the rapper.

According to a KPRC 2 (Click2Houston) report, published on Monday (Aug. 3), a female survivor who claimed that she was held captive in a closet for days and sexually assaulted by rapper Cartel Bo has reportedly now recanted her allegations. But prosecutors believe the victim was pressured to take back her accusations.

During a court hearing on Monday in Houston, prosecutors showed a photo of the woman's cuts and bruises on her legs, which they say came from repeated beatings while being held captive. Cartel Bo's defense attorney, Samuel Milledge II, claimed they were caused by rough sex and her work as a dancer.

Milledge also presented a video statement from the victim who alleged that she was pressured by law enforcement to make a statement and forced to go with the medics to the hospital. Additionally, he also provided a signed and notarized affidavit of non-prosecution from the victim.

"The allegations are very salacious, but allegations are just that," Milledge told reporters outside of the courtroom.

However, before Monday's court appearance, prosecutors claimed the jailed rapper allegedly utilized the credentials of a fellow inmate to contact the victim and pressured her into endorsing a non-prosecution affidavit and filming a video where she withdrew her initial accusations.

As previously reported, Cartel Bo, whose real name is Warren Brown, was arrested on July 25 after being accused of kidnapping the mother of his three children and holding her against her will in a home while sexually assaulting her for several days before she escaped.

According to court documents, Bo allegedly kidnapped the woman on July 21 and prevented her from leaving the home. Authorities say she managed to escape after busting out of the secured closet while shackled. A local neighbor reportedly discovered her, provided food and water, and alerted police. Officers later found the victim at a Waffle House still wearing handcuffs before she was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police say they recovered zip ties from the home where the alleged kidnapping took place, along with a deadbolt installed on the closet door. Fast-food wrappers were also reportedly found inside the closet.

XXL has reached out to Cartel Bo's attorney for comment following his arrest.

Meanwhile, Judge Kelli Johnson, who is presiding over the case, denied bond for Cartel Bo on Tuesday (Aug. 4).

Watch Click2Houston's report on Cartel Bo's kidnapping case below.

Watch Click2Houston's Report: Victim in Cartel Bo Kidnapping Case Recants, Prosecutors Say She Was Pressured

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