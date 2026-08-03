Cartel Bo Arrested for Felony Kidnapping After Allegedly Holding the Mother of His Children Captive in Locked Closet – Report

Cartel Bo has been arrested and is being held without bail after being accused of kidnapping the mother of his three children and holding her against her will while sexually assaulting her for several days before she escaped.

The Houston rapper, whose real name is Warren Brown, was taken into custody last Saturday (July 25), according to documents obtained by the Houston Chronicle. This was not for the kidnapping, however, but for charges of family violence assault and assault causing bodily injury for allegedly assaulting the same woman and her Uber driver in June.

The woman was reportedly able to escape the following day due to his absence.

Court records allege Bo abducted the woman on Tuesday (July 21) and refused to let her leave. According to investigators, the woman escaped by breaking out of the locked closet while still wearing handcuffs. A nearby resident reportedly found her, gave her food and called police, who found her at a nearby Waffle House still in cuffs before she was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Bo was officially charged with kidnapping at that point.

Police say they recovered zip ties from the home where the alleged kidnapping took place, along with a deadbolt installed on the closet door. Fast-food wrappers were also reportedly found inside the closet.

In a statement to KPRC 2 News, his defense attorney Sam Milledge said of the allegations: "[They are] not the prettiest, but at the same time, I’ve dealt with worse and you just have to let these things play out."

Cartel Bo will return to court on Monday (August 3) for a hearing on the felony cases involving the aggravated kidnapping and family assault allegations. He will then return to court again on Friday (August 7) for the misdemeanor charge of allegedly assaulting the Uber driver.

XXL has reached out to Cartel Bo's attorney for comment.

Watch KPRC News' Coverage of the Cartel Bo Arrest

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