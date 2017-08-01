Fat Joe and Dre Are “So Excited” on New Song

Empire

Just in time for the summer, Fat Joe links with Dre for "So Excited." The Streetrunner-produced record finds the artists celebrating the good life and their lavish lifestyles. "So Excited" oozes of style and class while also providing the extra bounce you need to start a party.

"Bitch so bad I could risk it all/If you don't want no problems don't get involved/Now everything ain't Gucci this a different store/I'm about to get Carmelo boy and risk it all," raps Fat Joe.

Before "So Excited," Fat Joe previously dropped the Carribbean-tinged "Heartbreak" with his right-hand partner Remy Ma.

Both artists have seen huge success since combining forces to released their collaborative album, Plata O Plomo. The project boasted guest appearances from French Montana, The-Dream, Ty Dolla $ign, Kent Jones, BJ The Chicago Kid, Sevyn Streeter and more. Their lead single, "All the Way Up," was a monster hit, notching a certified platinum plaque by the RIAA, two Grammy nods and the song was remixed by artists such as JAY-Z, David Guetta, Snoop Dogg, The Game and E-40.

Bump "So Excited" below.

Comments
